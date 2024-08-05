Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 37.87% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 6.96% to Rs 814.65 croreNet profit of Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals rose 37.87% to Rs 182.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 132.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 6.96% to Rs 814.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 761.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales814.65761.66 7 OPM %28.3018.89 -PBDT265.81180.04 48 PBT249.40163.68 52 NP182.33132.25 38
