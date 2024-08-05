Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 37.87% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 6.96% to Rs 814.65 crore

Net profit of Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals rose 37.87% to Rs 182.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 132.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 6.96% to Rs 814.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 761.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.814.65761.6628.3018.89265.81180.04249.40163.68182.33132.25

