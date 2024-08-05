Lagnam Spintex standalone net profit rises 16.18% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 123.05% to Rs 159.97 croreNet profit of Lagnam Spintex rose 16.18% to Rs 1.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 123.05% to Rs 159.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 71.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales159.9771.72 123 OPM %8.5610.01 -PBDT6.353.72 71 PBT2.181.92 14 NP1.581.36 16
Powered by Capital Market - Live News