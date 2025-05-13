Home / Markets / Capital Market News / UCO Bank announces revision in benchmark interest rates

UCO Bank announces revision in benchmark interest rates

Image
Last Updated : May 13 2025 | 8:31 PM IST
UCO Bank has reviewed the benchmark rates and decided for revision in TBLR linked rate and G-sec linked rate, as detailed hereunder:

MCLR Tenor MCLR (%)Overnight 8.25One month 8.45Three month 8.60Six month 8.90One year 9.10TBLR (3 month) 6.00%TBLR (6 month) 6.05%TBLR (12 month) 6.05%G-Sec Linked UCO G-Sec (1 year) 6.05%10-year G-Sec Rate YTM % p.a.
(Annualized) Par yield 7.80%Repo Linked Rate UCO Float 8.80%Repo Linked Rate UCO Prime 6.00%Base Rate 9.60%BPLR 14.25%

The revised TBLR linked rate and G-sec linked rate is effective from 10 May 2025. Other Benchmark rates viz. MCLR, Repo linked rate, Base Rate and BPLR remain unchanged.

First Published: May 13 2025 | 3:24 PM IST

