Glenmark launches Vancomycin Hydrochloride for injection USP in the USA

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has announced that its USA-based subsidiary, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA (Glenmark), has launched Vancomycin Hydrochloride for Injection USP.

Vancomycin injection is used alone or in combination with other medications to treat certain serious infections, such as endocarditis (infection of the heart lining and valves), peritonitis (inflammation of the lining of the abdomen), and infections of the lungs, skin, blood, and bones. It belongs to a class of medications called glycopeptide antibiotics and works by killing the bacteria that cause infections.

Glenmarks Vancomycin Hydrochloride for Injection USP is bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug, Vancomycin Hydrochloride for Injection USP, marketed by Mylan Laboratories.

According to IQVIA sales data for the 12-month period ending January 2025, the Vancomycin Hydrochloride for Injection USP market achieved annual sales of approximately $39.3 million.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals is a global innovation-driven pharmaceutical company with a presence across specialty, generics, and OTC businesses. The company has 11 world-class manufacturing facilities spread across 4 continents and operations in over 80 countries.

On a consolidated basis, the company reported a net profit of Rs 348 crore in Q3 FY25 compared with a net loss of Rs 449.6 crore in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations surged 35.1% YoY to Rs 3,387.6 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

The scrip shed 0.58% to Rs 1,531.05 on the BSE

