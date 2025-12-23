Nifty trades above 26,150 mark; media shares rally for 3rd day

Media shares jumped for third consecutive trading session.
At 11:25 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex jumped 10.31 points or 0.01% to 85,578.82. The Nifty 50 index advanced 18.70 points or 0.07% to 26,191.60.
The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.02% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.32%.
The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,180 shares rose and 1,649 shares fell. A total of 231 shares were unchanged.
Economy:
The combined Index of Eight Core Industries (ICI) increased by 1.8% (provisional) in November, 2025 as compared to the Index in November, 2024. The production of Cement, Steel, Fertilizer and Coal recorded positive growth in November, 2025.
Coal production rose 2.1% in November 2025 compared with November 2024. Crude oil output declined 3.2% year-on-year, while natural gas production fell 2.5% during the same period. Petroleum refinery production also slipped 0.9% in November 2025 over a year ago.
Steel production increased 6.1% year-on-year, cement output surged 14.5%, while electricity generation declined 2.2% in November 2025 compared with November 2024. Fertilizer production increased by 5.6% YoY in November 2025.
IPO Update:
Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality received bids for 2,65,04,320 shares as against 1,32,26,880 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:21 IST on Tuesday (23 December 2025). The issue was subscribed 2 times. The issue opened for bidding on 22 December 2025 and it will close on 24 December 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 108 and 114 per share.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Media index jumped 1.75% to 1418.20 extending its gains for a third straight session, up 1.79% over the period.
Nazara Technologies (up 8.5%), Prime Focus (up 4.2%), Network 18 Media & Investments (up 1.62%), D B Corp (up 0.27%) and Hathway Cable & Datacom (up 0.16%) were the top gainers.
Stocks in Spotlight:
RITES added 2.45% after it has won an international order worth $35.2 million from Ndalama Capital, South Africa for the supply and commissioning of in-service Cape gauge ALCO diesel-electric locomotives on a CIF basis.
Sunita Tools rose 4.06% after the company announced a strategic memorandum of understanding with a Middle East-based partner to support an upcoming defence order.
Larsen & Toubro (L&T) announced that its Hydrocarbon Onshore business vertical (L&T Onshore) has secured a major engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning (EPCC) order from Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL).
Global Market:
Asia market advanced on Tuesday, after AI trade lifted major Wall Street indexes overnight.
Nvidia shares rose more than 1% after media reports said that the company was looking to start shipments of its H200 chips to China by mid-February.
In Southeast Asia, Singapore will release its November inflation reading, with media reports stating that the city-states inflation rate is expected to have climbed to its highest in 2025.
Overnight in the U.S., the S&P 500 gained 0.64%, posting its third positive day in a row. The Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 0.47%, and the Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.52%.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app