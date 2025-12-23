Nifty trades above 26,150 mark; media shares rally for 3rd day

The key equity benchmarks continued to trade near flat line with positive bias in mid-morning trade. Market participants are also closely monitoring rupee movement, FII activity, ongoing IPO activity, and global cues. The Nifty traded above the 26,000 level.

Media shares jumped for third consecutive trading session.

At 11:25 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex jumped 10.31 points or 0.01% to 85,578.82. The Nifty 50 index advanced 18.70 points or 0.07% to 26,191.60.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.02% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.32%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,180 shares rose and 1,649 shares fell. A total of 231 shares were unchanged.

Economy: The combined Index of Eight Core Industries (ICI) increased by 1.8% (provisional) in November, 2025 as compared to the Index in November, 2024. The production of Cement, Steel, Fertilizer and Coal recorded positive growth in November, 2025. Coal production rose 2.1% in November 2025 compared with November 2024. Crude oil output declined 3.2% year-on-year, while natural gas production fell 2.5% during the same period. Petroleum refinery production also slipped 0.9% in November 2025 over a year ago. Steel production increased 6.1% year-on-year, cement output surged 14.5%, while electricity generation declined 2.2% in November 2025 compared with November 2024. Fertilizer production increased by 5.6% YoY in November 2025.

IPO Update: Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality received bids for 2,65,04,320 shares as against 1,32,26,880 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:21 IST on Tuesday (23 December 2025). The issue was subscribed 2 times. The issue opened for bidding on 22 December 2025 and it will close on 24 December 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 108 and 114 per share. Buzzing Index: The Nifty Media index jumped 1.75% to 1418.20 extending its gains for a third straight session, up 1.79% over the period. Nazara Technologies (up 8.5%), Prime Focus (up 4.2%), Network 18 Media & Investments (up 1.62%), D B Corp (up 0.27%) and Hathway Cable & Datacom (up 0.16%) were the top gainers.

Stocks in Spotlight: RITES added 2.45% after it has won an international order worth $35.2 million from Ndalama Capital, South Africa for the supply and commissioning of in-service Cape gauge ALCO diesel-electric locomotives on a CIF basis. Sunita Tools rose 4.06% after the company announced a strategic memorandum of understanding with a Middle East-based partner to support an upcoming defence order. Larsen & Toubro (L&T) announced that its Hydrocarbon Onshore business vertical (L&T Onshore) has secured a major engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning (EPCC) order from Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL). Global Market: Asia market advanced on Tuesday, after AI trade lifted major Wall Street indexes overnight.