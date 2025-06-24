Glenmark Pharmaceuticals launches TEVIMBRA in India

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals (Glenmark) launched TEVIMBRA (tislelizumab) in India following the approval by Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO).
TEVIMBRA is a uniquely designed anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody developed by BeiGene (now BeOne Medicines), a global oncology leader committed to delivering advanced treatments for cancer patients worldwide. It is indicated for the treatment of first-line locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) in combination with chemotherapy and second-line treatment of locally advanced or metastatic NSCLC and esophageal squamous cell carcinoma (ESCC) as monotherapy.
This launch marks Glenmark's first foray into immune-oncology in India and is a major milestone in expanding its innovative oncology portfolio. NSCLC is the most common type of lung cancer, representing over 80% of all lung cancer cases. Similarly, ESCC is the most common histological subtype of esophageal cancer in India. TEVIMBRA caters to the needs of this significant patient population by offering a differentiated and proven treatment option for these cancers.
TEVIMBRA is approved and marketed in multiple leading global markets including the United States, European Union, Australia and China. Designed to selectively bind to PD-1 receptors, TEVIMBRA restores T-cell function while minimizing off-target immune suppression and has demonstrated robust efficacy with a favorable safety profile across diverse solid tumor types in multiple pivotal Phase 3 studies and through a comprehensive global clinical development program.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app