Glenmark Pharmaceuticals launches TEVIMBRA in India

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals (Glenmark) launched TEVIMBRA (tislelizumab) in India following the approval by Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO).

TEVIMBRA is a uniquely designed anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody developed by BeiGene (now BeOne Medicines), a global oncology leader committed to delivering advanced treatments for cancer patients worldwide. It is indicated for the treatment of first-line locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) in combination with chemotherapy and second-line treatment of locally advanced or metastatic NSCLC and esophageal squamous cell carcinoma (ESCC) as monotherapy.

This launch marks Glenmark's first foray into immune-oncology in India and is a major milestone in expanding its innovative oncology portfolio. NSCLC is the most common type of lung cancer, representing over 80% of all lung cancer cases. Similarly, ESCC is the most common histological subtype of esophageal cancer in India. TEVIMBRA caters to the needs of this significant patient population by offering a differentiated and proven treatment option for these cancers.