Glenmark Pharmaceuticals launches TEVIMBRA in India

Last Updated : Jun 24 2025 | 11:04 AM IST
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals (Glenmark) launched TEVIMBRA (tislelizumab) in India following the approval by Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO).

TEVIMBRA is a uniquely designed anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody developed by BeiGene (now BeOne Medicines), a global oncology leader committed to delivering advanced treatments for cancer patients worldwide. It is indicated for the treatment of first-line locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) in combination with chemotherapy and second-line treatment of locally advanced or metastatic NSCLC and esophageal squamous cell carcinoma (ESCC) as monotherapy.

This launch marks Glenmark's first foray into immune-oncology in India and is a major milestone in expanding its innovative oncology portfolio. NSCLC is the most common type of lung cancer, representing over 80% of all lung cancer cases. Similarly, ESCC is the most common histological subtype of esophageal cancer in India. TEVIMBRA caters to the needs of this significant patient population by offering a differentiated and proven treatment option for these cancers.

TEVIMBRA is approved and marketed in multiple leading global markets including the United States, European Union, Australia and China. Designed to selectively bind to PD-1 receptors, TEVIMBRA restores T-cell function while minimizing off-target immune suppression and has demonstrated robust efficacy with a favorable safety profile across diverse solid tumor types in multiple pivotal Phase 3 studies and through a comprehensive global clinical development program.

First Published: Jun 24 2025 | 10:53 AM IST

