Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd spurts 2.5%, rises for fifth straight session

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd is quoting at Rs 1678.9, up 2.5% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 121.2% in last one year as compared to a 27.48% spurt in NIFTY and a 47.45% spurt in the Nifty Pharma. Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1678.9, up 2.5% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.11% on the day, quoting at 24726.7. The Sensex is at 80745.92, down 0.07%. Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd has risen around 17.43% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 9.31% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22374.25, up 0.85% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 7.48 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 10.77 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1675.75, up 2.33% on the day. Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd is up 121.2% in last one year as compared to a 27.48% spurt in NIFTY and a 47.45% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 28.57 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

