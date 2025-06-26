Global Health allots 1.10 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Global Health has allotted 20,000 equity shares under ESOP and 90,000 equity shares under to GHL Employees Welfare Trust ('ESOP Trust') under Part -B of GHL LTIP 2024 Plan i.e. GHL Employees Stock Purchase Scheme, 2024.

Post aforesaid allotments, the paid-up share capital of the Company has increased from Rs 53,73,20,764/- divided into 26,86,60,382 equity shares of Rs. 2 each to Rs. 53,75,40,764/- divided into 26,87,70,382 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News