Global Health allots 1.10 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Image
Last Updated : Jun 26 2025 | 7:04 PM IST
Global Health has allotted 20,000 equity shares under ESOP and 90,000 equity shares under to GHL Employees Welfare Trust ('ESOP Trust') under Part -B of GHL LTIP 2024 Plan i.e. GHL Employees Stock Purchase Scheme, 2024.

Post aforesaid allotments, the paid-up share capital of the Company has increased from Rs 53,73,20,764/- divided into 26,86,60,382 equity shares of Rs. 2 each to Rs. 53,75,40,764/- divided into 26,87,70,382 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each.

First Published: Jun 26 2025 | 6:55 PM IST

