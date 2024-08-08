Global Health consolidated net profit rises 4.20% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10.45% to Rs 861.08 crore

Net profit of Global Health rose 4.20% to Rs 106.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 102.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 10.45% to Rs 861.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 779.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.861.08779.5821.6423.66190.27181.43143.65141.04106.29102.01

