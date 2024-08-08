Global Health consolidated net profit rises 4.20% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10.45% to Rs 861.08 croreNet profit of Global Health rose 4.20% to Rs 106.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 102.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 10.45% to Rs 861.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 779.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales861.08779.58 10 OPM %21.6423.66 -PBDT190.27181.43 5 PBT143.65141.04 2 NP106.29102.01 4
