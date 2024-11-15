MRC Agrotech standalone net profit declines 83.33% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 0.27% to Rs 3.70 crore

Net profit of MRC Agrotech declined 83.33% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 0.27% to Rs 3.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.3.703.710.279.160.150.540.150.540.090.54

Powered by Capital Market - Live News