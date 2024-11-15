Priti International standalone net profit declines 70.83% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 9.10% to Rs 19.27 crore

Net profit of Priti International declined 70.83% to Rs 0.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 9.10% to Rs 19.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 21.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.19.2721.202.9618.251.454.621.314.490.983.36

