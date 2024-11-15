Lexus Granito (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.87 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 45.46% to Rs 17.37 crore

Net Loss of Lexus Granito (India) reported to Rs 1.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 45.46% to Rs 17.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 31.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.17.3731.854.788.670.041.68-1.98-0.92-1.87-1.07

