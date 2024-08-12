Globus Spirits consolidated net profit declines 59.21% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 12.66% to Rs 642.27 crore

Net profit of Globus Spirits declined 59.21% to Rs 15.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 38.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 12.66% to Rs 642.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 570.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.642.27570.097.4012.6840.8267.8921.2951.8215.8238.78

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp