Globus Spirits consolidated net profit rises 2034.62% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.99% to Rs 654.77 crore

Net profit of Globus Spirits rose 2034.62% to Rs 5.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.99% to Rs 654.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 589.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 75.82% to Rs 23.33 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 96.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 5.07% to Rs 2537.13 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2414.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

654.77589.942537.132414.685.933.345.966.9929.4718.86114.85156.318.702.3033.2490.715.550.2623.3396.48

Powered by Capital Market - Live News