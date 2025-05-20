Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Globus Spirits consolidated net profit rises 2034.62% in the March 2025 quarter

Globus Spirits consolidated net profit rises 2034.62% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 20 2025 | 9:07 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 10.99% to Rs 654.77 crore

Net profit of Globus Spirits rose 2034.62% to Rs 5.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.99% to Rs 654.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 589.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 75.82% to Rs 23.33 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 96.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 5.07% to Rs 2537.13 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2414.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales654.77589.94 11 2537.132414.68 5 OPM %5.933.34 -5.966.99 - PBDT29.4718.86 56 114.85156.31 -27 PBT8.702.30 278 33.2490.71 -63 NP5.550.26 2035 23.3396.48 -76

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

JK Paper consolidated net profit declines 72.36% in the March 2025 quarter

Syncom Formulations (India) consolidated net profit rises 139.05% in the March 2025 quarter

Suditi Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 4.00 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Bharat Electronics consolidated net profit rises 18.36% in the March 2025 quarter

Bharat Wire Ropes standalone net profit declines 5.28% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 20 2025 | 7:45 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story