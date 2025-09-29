GMDC rebounds on bargain hunting

Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation (GMDC) rose 3.84% to Rs 611.30 on bargain hunting after a recent steep slide.The stock slumped 6.15% over the past three sessions. The stock is up 51.72% in one month, up 48.72% in three months and 70.26% in one year.
The recent rally in GMDC shares has been supported by expectations of the governments push towards rare earth mining to strengthen domestic supply chains for critical minerals used in electric vehicles, renewable energy and high-tech electronics. GMDC is developing rare earth deposits in Gujarat's Chhota Udaipur district and plans to build an integrated supply chain from mining to processing.
Brokerages, however, remain cautious on valuations, citing slower-than-expected ramp-up at lignite mines and limited visibility on rare earth projects.
GMDC, Indias second-largest lignite producer and the leading merchant seller of lignite, is a state-owned enterprise with the Gujarat government holding a 74% stake. The company mines lignite from deposit-rich regions across the state and supplies it to high-growth industries such as textiles, chemicals, ceramics, bricks, and captive power.
The company's standalone net profit declined 11.07% to Rs 164.13 crore on a 10.45% drop in revenue from operations to Rs 732.60 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.
