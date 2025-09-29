Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GMDC rebounds on bargain hunting

GMDC rebounds on bargain hunting

Image
Last Updated : Sep 29 2025 | 11:04 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation (GMDC) rose 3.84% to Rs 611.30 on bargain hunting after a recent steep slide.

The stock slumped 6.15% over the past three sessions. The stock is up 51.72% in one month, up 48.72% in three months and 70.26% in one year.

The recent rally in GMDC shares has been supported by expectations of the governments push towards rare earth mining to strengthen domestic supply chains for critical minerals used in electric vehicles, renewable energy and high-tech electronics. GMDC is developing rare earth deposits in Gujarat's Chhota Udaipur district and plans to build an integrated supply chain from mining to processing.

Brokerages, however, remain cautious on valuations, citing slower-than-expected ramp-up at lignite mines and limited visibility on rare earth projects.

GMDC, Indias second-largest lignite producer and the leading merchant seller of lignite, is a state-owned enterprise with the Gujarat government holding a 74% stake. The company mines lignite from deposit-rich regions across the state and supplies it to high-growth industries such as textiles, chemicals, ceramics, bricks, and captive power.

The company's standalone net profit declined 11.07% to Rs 164.13 crore on a 10.45% drop in revenue from operations to Rs 732.60 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

SEPC gains after securing engineering services contract from Avenir International

AU Small Finance Bank appoints interim CFO, Gaurav Jain

Nifty above 24,750; realty shares advance

U.S. Stocks Rise as Inflation Data Supports Fed Rate Cut Hopes

Atlanta Electricals jumps on debut

First Published: Sep 29 2025 | 10:46 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story