Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SEPC gains after securing engineering services contract from Avenir International

SEPC gains after securing engineering services contract from Avenir International

Image
Last Updated : Sep 29 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

SEPC rose 1.08% to Rs 12.15 after the it has received contract from Avenir International Engineers & Consultants LLC for the execution of engineering services related to various ADNOC (Abu Dhabi National Oil Company) projects.

The total value of the contract stands at AED 13.5 million, which translates to approximately Rs 32.63 crore at prevailing exchange rates.

The sub-contract entails the performance of a wide range of engineering services, marking a significant step forward in SEPCs presence in the Middle Easts energy infrastructure space. Specific schedules and project timelines will be communicated by the counterparty in due course and will align with ADNOCs operational requirements.

The award of this contract underscores SEPCs growing international engagement and its capabilities in delivering high-value engineering solutions for global clients.

SEPC has clarified that the awarding entity, Avenir International Engineers and Consultants LLC, is an unrelated international party, with no connection to the company's promoter, promoter group, or group companies. Accordingly, the transaction does not fall within the scope of related party transactions.

SEPC is engaged in providing end-to-end solutions to engineering challenges, offering multidisciplinary design, engineering, procurement, construction, and project management services.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 104.8% YoY to Rs 16.55 crore in Q1 FY26, compared to Rs 8.08 crore in the year-ago quarter. Revenue from operations rose 15% YoY to Rs 202.28 crore from Rs 175.82 crore in Q1 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

AU Small Finance Bank appoints interim CFO, Gaurav Jain

Nifty above 24,750; realty shares advance

U.S. Stocks Rise as Inflation Data Supports Fed Rate Cut Hopes

Atlanta Electricals jumps on debut

Ganesh Consumer Products slides on debut

First Published: Sep 29 2025 | 10:33 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story