GMR Airports to consider fund raising up to Rs 5,000 cr

Image
Last Updated : Aug 18 2025 | 6:50 PM IST
On 21 August 2025

The Board of GMR Airports will meet on 21 August 2025 to consider and approve an enabling resolution for raising of funds up to Rs 5,000 /- Crore in one or more tranche(s), through issue of securities including a Qualified Institutions Placement and/or Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds and/or any other securities and recommending the same to shareholders of the Company for approval, subject to other regulatory and/or statutory approvals, as applicable.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 18 2025 | 6:35 PM IST

