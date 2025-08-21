NTPC Green Energy commissions further 49.125 MW of Khavda Solar Energy Project

NTPC Green Energy announced that consequent upon successful commissioning, third part capacity of 49.125 MW out of 300 MW Khavda Solar Energy Project at Khavda, Bhuj, Gujarat of NTPC Renewable Energy, a wholly owned subsidiary of NTPC Green Energy under 450 MW Hybrid Tranche V Project, is declared on Commercial Operation w.e.f. 00:00 Hrs. of 22 August 2025.

The first part capacity of 142.2 MW and second part capacity of 32.8 MW has already been declared on commercial operation w.e.f. 28 June 2025 and 30 June 2025 respectively.

