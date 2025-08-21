Hindustan Unilever appoints Niranjan Gupta as CFO

With effect from 01 November 2025

Hindustan Unilever has appointed Niranjan Gupta (DIN: 07806792) as Chief Financial Officer - Designate, with effect from 1 September 2025. Further, the Board has also approved his appointment as Executive Director, Finance & Chief Financial Officer and a Director on the Board of the Company for a term of 5 (five) consecutive years with effect from 1 November, 2025 till 31 October, 2030, subject to approval of shareholders. He will succeed Mr.Ritesh Tiwari (DIN: 05349994) who is appointed as the Global Head of M&A and Treasury for Unilever PLC with effect from 1 November, 2025 and will be based out of London. Niranjan Gupta will report to Priya Nair, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

