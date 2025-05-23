GMR Airports tumbles after Q4 net loss widens to Rs 253 cr

GMR Airports Infrastructure declined 2.05% to Rs 87.15 after the company's consolidated net loss widened to Rs 252.66 crore in Q4 FY25 as against a net loss of Rs 167.58 crore reported in Q4 FY24.

Revenue from operations jumped 17.02% year on year (YoY) to Rs 2,863.34 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.

The company reported a pre-tax profit of Rs 195.84 crore during the quarter, compared with a pre-tax loss of Rs 148.39 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

During the fourth quarter, EBITDA stood at Rs 1,122.74 crore in the March quarter 2025, registering a growth of 19.39% YoY.

Total expenses rallied 13.73% YoY to Rs 1,854.02 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 20025. Cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 42.80 crore (up 38.37% YoY), employee benefits expenses were at Rs 393.52 crore (up 10.45% YoY), and other expenses were at Rs 586.63 crore (down 5.11% YoY) in Q4 FY25.

The company has successfully concluded the purchase of a 10% equity stake in Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) from Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide (Fraport). GAL entered into a Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) with Fraport for the acquisition, and following the receipt of requisite approvals and the fulfillment of conditions precedent, the transfer of shares and exchange of consideration has been completed. As a result of this acquisition, GAL's shareholding in DIAL has increased from 64% to 74%.

Meanwhile, The GMR Airports in its release said that GMR Hyderabad International Airport (a Subsidiary of the GMR Airport) has entered into a Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) to acquire 70% stake in its associate company, ESR GMR Logistics Park, with other shareholders of EGLPPL. The consideration for the acquisition is up to Rs 41.33 crores at a fair value, which has been determined by an independent valuer. The acquisition is anticipated to be completed in a month, provided that specific precedents are met and approvals are obtained.

GMR Airports Infrastructure is mainly engaged in the development, maintenance, and operation of airports; generation of power; coal mining and exploration activities; development of highways; and development, maintenance, and operation of special economic zones.

