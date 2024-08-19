GMR Goa International Airport reports standalone net loss of Rs 63.53 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 121.09% to Rs 94.65 croreNet Loss of GMR Goa International Airport reported to Rs 63.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 88.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 121.09% to Rs 94.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 42.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales94.6542.81 121 OPM %-67.12-207.59 -PBDT-63.53-88.87 29 PBT-63.53-88.87 29 NP-63.53-88.87 29
