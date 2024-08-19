Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

GMR Goa International Airport reports standalone net loss of Rs 63.53 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 19 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 121.09% to Rs 94.65 crore

Net Loss of GMR Goa International Airport reported to Rs 63.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 88.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 121.09% to Rs 94.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 42.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales94.6542.81 121 OPM %-67.12-207.59 -PBDT-63.53-88.87 29 PBT-63.53-88.87 29 NP-63.53-88.87 29

First Published: Aug 19 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

