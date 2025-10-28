GMR Pochanpalli Expressways standalone net profit declines 14.64% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 1.91% to Rs 12.33 crore

Net profit of GMR Pochanpalli Expressways declined 14.64% to Rs 4.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 1.91% to Rs 12.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 12.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.12.3312.5727.9039.385.817.155.516.854.144.85

