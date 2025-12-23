GMR Power rises after subsidiary refinances Rs 2,700 crore debt

GMR Power and Urban Infra rose 1.83% to Rs 116.60 after its step-down subsidiary completed refinancing of its existing debt at a lower cost.

GMR Power and Urban Infra said GMR Kamalanga Energy (GKEL) has refinanced its outstanding debt of Rs 2,700 crore through a senior loan facility of the same amount. The refinancing enabled the repayment of all existing lenders.

Following the transaction, GKEL's average cost of borrowing has declined to about 9.50% per annum from around 12.15% earlier. The cost could further reduce to 9.25% per annum, subject to a credit rating upgrade.

The company estimates interest cost savings of about Rs 72-75 crore during the first full year after refinancing. Management said the reduction in borrowing costs is expected to improve profitability and support long-term financial sustainability.