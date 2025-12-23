Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sunita Tools climbs after MoU with Middle East partner for defence order facilitation

Last Updated : Dec 23 2025 | 2:52 PM IST
Sunita Tools rose 3.80% to Rs 795 after the company announced a strategic memorandum of understanding with a Middle East-based partner to support an upcoming defence order.

The MoU is aimed at facilitating paperwork and execution-related formalities for a proposed M107 defence order from a Middle Eastern customer.

Under the arrangement, the partner company will assist with government liaison, documentation, regulatory approvals, coordination with local authorities, payment procedures and follow-ups in the Middle East. In return, the partner will receive a mutually agreed percentage-based commercial share from the finalised order.

The company said the cooperation is intended to ensure compliance with local laws, improve operational efficiency and enable timely execution of the proposed order. It is also expected to strengthen Sunita Tools presence in Middle East and North African defence markets.

Sunita Tools clarified that the arrangement is a non-binding and non-exclusive collaboration. It does not involve the formation of a joint venture or a joint company.

Sunita Tools has over three decades of experience in engineering and mould base manufacturing, with products catering to sectors such as automotive, aerospace, defence, electronics and pharmaceuticals.

On a consolidated basis, the company's net profit fell 13.49% to Rs 2.95 crore on 2.41% increase in net sales to Rs 15.70 crore in the half year ended September 2025 over the half year ended September 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 23 2025 | 11:02 AM IST

