Sunita Tools climbs after MoU with Middle East partner for defence order facilitation

Sunita Tools rose 3.80% to Rs 795 after the company announced a strategic memorandum of understanding with a Middle East-based partner to support an upcoming defence order.

The MoU is aimed at facilitating paperwork and execution-related formalities for a proposed M107 defence order from a Middle Eastern customer.

Under the arrangement, the partner company will assist with government liaison, documentation, regulatory approvals, coordination with local authorities, payment procedures and follow-ups in the Middle East. In return, the partner will receive a mutually agreed percentage-based commercial share from the finalised order.

The company said the cooperation is intended to ensure compliance with local laws, improve operational efficiency and enable timely execution of the proposed order. It is also expected to strengthen Sunita Tools presence in Middle East and North African defence markets.