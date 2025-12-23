Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RITES gains after winning $35.2 mn international locomotive contract

RITES gains after winning $35.2 mn international locomotive contract

Image
Last Updated : Dec 23 2025 | 2:52 PM IST
RITES added 2.62% to Rs 298.75 after it has won an international order worth $35.2 million from Ndalama Capital, South Africa for the supply and commissioning of in-service Cape gauge ALCO diesel-electric locomotives on a CIF basis.

The contract is expected to be executed over 18 months. The order has been awarded by an international entity, with no involvement of promoters or group companies in the contracting entity. The transaction is not a related party deal.

This order marks a significant expansion for RITES in the African rail sector, further strengthening its global locomotive business.

RITES is a Navratna Public Sector Enterprise and a leading player in the transport consultancy and engineering sector in India, having diversified services and geographical reach. The company has an experience spanning 50 years and undertaken projects in over 55 countries in Asia, Africa, Latin America, South America, and Middle East region. As on September, the Government of India held 72.20% in the company.

The company reported a 32.24% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 109.10 crore in Q2 FY26 from Rs 82.50 crore a year earlier. Revenue from operations grew 1.45% YoY to Rs 548.74 crore for the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

First Published: Dec 23 2025 | 11:10 AM IST

