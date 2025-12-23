RITES gains after winning $35.2 mn international locomotive contract

RITES added 2.62% to Rs 298.75 after it has won an international order worth $35.2 million from Ndalama Capital, South Africa for the supply and commissioning of in-service Cape gauge ALCO diesel-electric locomotives on a CIF basis.

The contract is expected to be executed over 18 months. The order has been awarded by an international entity, with no involvement of promoters or group companies in the contracting entity. The transaction is not a related party deal.

This order marks a significant expansion for RITES in the African rail sector, further strengthening its global locomotive business.

RITES is a Navratna Public Sector Enterprise and a leading player in the transport consultancy and engineering sector in India, having diversified services and geographical reach. The company has an experience spanning 50 years and undertaken projects in over 55 countries in Asia, Africa, Latin America, South America, and Middle East region. As on September, the Government of India held 72.20% in the company.