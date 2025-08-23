GMR Power & Urban Infra board OKs raising Rs 3,000 cr

GMR Power and Urban Infra said that its board has approved a fundraising proposal upto Rs 3,000 crore via multiple instruments.

The company will issue fully paid-up equity shares, non-convertible debentures along with warrants and/or convertible securities other than warrants and/or any other securities either through qualified institutions placement (QIP) or any other method and/or issue of foreign currency convertible bonds.

GMR Power and Urban Infra a subsidiary of GMR Enterprises (GEPL) holds expertise in the sectors of Energy, Urban Infrastructure and Transportation. Urbanization has given the country rapid growth and contributing towards this growth, GMR Group ventured into this business sector.