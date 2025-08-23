Home / Markets / Capital Market News / AXISCADES appoints Alfonso Martinez as Head of International Business and Global Operations

AXISCADES appoints Alfonso Martinez as Head of International Business and Global Operations

Image
Last Updated : Aug 23 2025 | 11:31 AM IST
AXISCADES Technologieshas appointed Alfonso Martinez as Head of International Business and Global Operations and Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of AXISCADES GMBH, heading fast growing International Business and Global Operations.

With over 25 years of leadership experience in engineering, aerospace, defense, and technology services, Martinez has a proven track record of driving growth and transformation, across international markets. At AXISCADES, he has been instrumental in shaping strategic initiatives, strengthening customer engagement, and positioning the company for long-term success. In his new role, he will focus on advancing the company's global growth strategy, expanding its presence across key markets, and deepening collaborations with international partners and OEMs.

Alfonso Martinez, in his new role, will focus on strengthening the group's international business across North America, Europe, the UK, and Asia-Pacific, with offerings spanning aerospace, defense, heavy engineering, automotive, and industrial products.

With this appointment, Alfonso Martinez ceases to hold the position of MD & CEO of AXISCADES Technologies Limited. All functions and responsibilities of Alfonso Martinez will now be discharged by Dr. Sampath Ravinarayanan, Chairman and Managing Director of the Company.

