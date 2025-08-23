AXISCADES appoints Alfonso Martinez as Head of International Business and Global Operations

AXISCADES Technologieshas appointed Alfonso Martinez as Head of International Business and Global Operations and Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of AXISCADES GMBH, heading fast growing International Business and Global Operations.

With over 25 years of leadership experience in engineering, aerospace, defense, and technology services, Martinez has a proven track record of driving growth and transformation, across international markets. At AXISCADES, he has been instrumental in shaping strategic initiatives, strengthening customer engagement, and positioning the company for long-term success. In his new role, he will focus on advancing the company's global growth strategy, expanding its presence across key markets, and deepening collaborations with international partners and OEMs.