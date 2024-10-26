GMR Power & Urban Infra reports consolidated net profit of Rs 255.11 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 120.58% to Rs 1384.09 crore

Net profit of GMR Power & Urban Infra reported to Rs 255.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 105.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 120.58% to Rs 1384.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 627.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.1384.09627.4929.7317.23183.09-112.7629.30-152.85255.11-105.29

