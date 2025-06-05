Mphasis inaugurates Centre of Excellence (CoE) for Financial Services in Buenos Aires, Argentina

Mphasis announced the inauguration of its maiden Centre of Excellence (CoE) for Financial Services in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The company has onboarded 50 technology experts and plans to scale up to ~200 by the end of year, and potentially grow the number annually, thereafter.

This strategic hub signifies Mphasis' commitment to pioneering applied Artificial Intelligence (AI) solutions in Argentina and the Latam region for Financial Services. The country's deep knowledge in Financial Services, combined with Mphasis' technological strengths, forms the foundation for establishing the CoE.

Mphasis.ai develops AI solutions that deliver personalized interfaces and industry-specific applications to support businesses around the world. Argentina will serve as the base for Latam operations to implement Mphasis.ai at scale in the financial services market. This AI-powered Centre of Excellence will integrate capabilities from the Mphasis.ai business unit and act as the core location for North America operations.