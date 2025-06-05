RIR expands manufacturing and shipment of 1200V SiC diodes from Taiwan

RIR Power Electronics announced the successful production expansion and shipment of 1200V SiC diodes from Taiwan. This milestone was achieved through a strategic collaboration with a contract fab at Pro Asia Semiconductor Corporation (PASC), Taiwan and by leveraging technology IP that RIR Power had acquired from Sicamore Semi, USA. The product portfolio includes 1200V Schottky Barrier Diodes (SBDs) ranging from 2 amps to 60 amps, addressing the most common ratings used across multiple applications and markets globally. Besides serving existing domestic Indian and the USA customers, shipping from Taiwan also provides improved access to strategic high-growth markets for SiC devices in the South East Asian region.

RIR Power's SiC technology and portfolio are the result of a comprehensive technology transfer agreement signed with Sicamore Semi on October 17, 2024. The agreement granted RIR Power exclusive rights to manufacture, market and commercialize SiC diodes, Metal Oxide Silicon Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) and Insulated Gated Bipolar Transistors (IGBTs) using Sicamore's proven IP and process knowhow. Originally developed for 4-inch wafers, the technology has been successfully adapted for 6-inch wafer production. The scale-up was achieved with technical support from Vortex Semi, USA and PASC. The 1200V SiC diodes, produced at PASC's state-of-the-art fabrication facility in Taiwan, have been shipped to India and validated to meet global industry standards. RIR Power has already secured purchase orders from Richardson Electronics (USA) and Ankit Plastics (India), both key suppliers to the commercial, industrial and defence sectors.

This achievement marks a significant leap for RIR's power electronics manufacturing capabilities and helps to expedite the ramp up and shipment of SiC devices on 6-Inch wafers from RIR's proposed Odisha Fab, said Dr. Harshad Mehta, Chairman & Director, RIR Power Electronics Ltd. By successfully scaling up world-class SiC technology, RIR Power is positioned to serve global high-growth markets including automotive, industrial, renewable energy, and defence, while strengthening the domestic semiconductor ecosystem. This achievement aligns with India's Make in India initiative, reinforcing the nation's semiconductor supply chain and reducing reliance on imports for critical defence technologies. RIR Power's new SiC semiconductor facility in Odisha, with a strategic investment of ₹618 crore, is set to further enhance India's indigenous manufacturing capabilities, generate employment, and support the country's ambition to emerge as a global leader in advanced commercial, industrial and defence electronics.