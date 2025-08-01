Go Fashion (India) standalone net profit declines 22.30% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.24% to Rs 222.83 crore

Net profit of Go Fashion (India) declined 22.30% to Rs 22.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 28.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 1.24% to Rs 222.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 220.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.222.83220.0930.8432.7861.9666.9029.6937.4322.2628.65

