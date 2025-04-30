Varun Beverages consolidated net profit rises 35.22% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 28.94% to Rs 5566.94 croreNet profit of Varun Beverages rose 35.22% to Rs 726.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 537.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 28.94% to Rs 5566.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4317.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales5566.944317.31 29 OPM %22.6922.90 -PBDT1250.32903.27 38 PBT977.81715.75 37 NP726.49537.27 35
