Ginni Filaments Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Shriram Pistons & Rings Ltd, Nahar Industrial Enterprises Ltd, Bharat Seats Ltd and Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 08 May 2025.

Ginni Filaments Ltd spiked 19.97% to Rs 28.35 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 10875 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9011 shares in the past one month.

Shriram Pistons & Rings Ltd surged 15.13% to Rs 2144.1. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 48692 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2811 shares in the past one month.

Nahar Industrial Enterprises Ltd soared 14.46% to Rs 113.36. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 16460 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2683 shares in the past one month.

Bharat Seats Ltd gained 13.27% to Rs 102.62. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.34 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24263 shares in the past one month.

Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills Ltd rose 12.58% to Rs 67.5. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 584 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1841 shares in the past one month.

