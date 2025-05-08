United Breweries Q4 PAT rises 20% YoY to 98 crore

United Breweries' consolidated net profit jumped 19.88% to Rs 97.76 crore in Q4 FY25, compared to Rs 81.55 crore posted in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue from operations (excluding excise duty) rose 8.89% YoY to Rs 2,322.98 crore in the March 2025 quarter.

Profit before tax (PBT) grew 20.33% to Rs 132.07 crore in the fourth quarter of FY25, compared with Rs 109.76 crore posted in the same quarter the previous year.

Volume in the fourth quarter increased 5%, despite temporary suspension in Telangana & industry-wide challenges from duty structure changes in Karnataka.

The premium segment grew by 24% in the quarter. Within the segment, the company saw strong growth for Kingfisher Ultra & Kingfisher Ultra Max and Heinekenr, and it continues to drive premium volume growth.

During the quarter, gross profit margin improved by 37 bps to 42.1% in Q4 FY25.

Investments in capex during the quarter were Rs 254 crore, primarily in supply chain initiatives to cater for future growth.

We remain committed and optimistic to unlock growth in the category & shape the future of beer in India driven by increasing disposable income, favorable demographics & premiumization, stated the firm in an exchange filing.

Meanwhile, the board has recommended a dividend of Rs 10 per equity share of face value of Rs 1 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2025, subject to approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

United Breweries, controlled by Dutch multinational company Heineken NV, is primarily engaged in the manufacture, purchase, and sale of beer and non-alcoholic beverages.

