Goa Carbon standalone net profit declines 76.33% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 66.60% to Rs 127.61 crore

Net profit of Goa Carbon declined 76.33% to Rs 2.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 12.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 66.60% to Rs 127.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 382.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.127.61382.045.236.224.9017.524.2016.932.9812.59

