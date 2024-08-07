Goa Carbon standalone net profit declines 76.33% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 66.60% to Rs 127.61 croreNet profit of Goa Carbon declined 76.33% to Rs 2.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 12.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 66.60% to Rs 127.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 382.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales127.61382.04 -67 OPM %5.236.22 -PBDT4.9017.52 -72 PBT4.2016.93 -75 NP2.9812.59 -76
