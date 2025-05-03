Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Transwarranty Finance reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.10 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Transwarranty Finance reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.10 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 03 2025 | 10:16 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 31.84% to Rs 3.49 crore

Net loss of Transwarranty Finance reported to Rs 1.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 2.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 31.84% to Rs 3.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 5.41 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 5.75% to Rs 14.90 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 14.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales3.495.12 -32 14.9014.09 6 OPM %7.1655.27 -4.1619.23 - PBDT-0.332.85 PL -2.171.27 PL PBT-0.462.73 PL -2.670.80 PL NP-1.102.73 PL -5.410.80 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Parag Milk Foods consolidated net profit rises 166.90% in the March 2025 quarter

Moksh Ornaments standalone net profit declines 9.09% in the March 2025 quarter

Archean Chemical Industries consolidated net profit declines 7.03% in the March 2025 quarter

Sadhana Nitro Chem consolidated net profit rises 688.46% in the March 2025 quarter

PNB Gilts standalone net profit rises 10.11% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 03 2025 | 10:03 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story