Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Moksh Ornaments standalone net profit declines 9.09% in the March 2025 quarter

Moksh Ornaments standalone net profit declines 9.09% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 03 2025 | 9:06 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 58.49% to Rs 167.33 crore

Net profit of Moksh Ornaments declined 9.09% to Rs 1.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 58.49% to Rs 167.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 105.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 34.88% to Rs 8.43 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 29.10% to Rs 579.90 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 449.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales167.33105.58 58 579.90449.20 29 OPM %0.452.57 -2.432.71 - PBDT1.892.10 -10 11.558.67 33 PBT1.852.06 -10 11.388.50 34 NP1.301.43 -9 8.436.25 35

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Archean Chemical Industries consolidated net profit declines 7.03% in the March 2025 quarter

Sadhana Nitro Chem consolidated net profit rises 688.46% in the March 2025 quarter

PNB Gilts standalone net profit rises 10.11% in the March 2025 quarter

Gravita India consolidated net profit rises 37.91% in the March 2025 quarter

TRF consolidated net profit declines 44.13% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 03 2025 | 7:44 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story