Archean Chemical Industries consolidated net profit declines 7.03% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 21.72% to Rs 345.58 crore

Net profit of Archean Chemical Industries declined 7.03% to Rs 53.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 57.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 21.72% to Rs 345.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 283.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 49.17% to Rs 162.15 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 318.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 21.73% to Rs 1041.02 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1330.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

345.58283.911041.021330.0925.5530.6930.1834.7895.8197.39343.33497.5274.6779.72263.95427.1853.5457.59162.15318.98

Powered by Capital Market - Live News