Parag Milk Foods consolidated net profit rises 166.90% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 03 2025 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales rise 16.22% to Rs 918.25 crore

Net profit of Parag Milk Foods rose 166.90% to Rs 26.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 9.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 16.22% to Rs 918.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 790.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 31.13% to Rs 118.79 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 90.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.35% to Rs 3432.21 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3138.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales918.25790.11 16 3432.213138.70 9 OPM %6.754.68 -7.366.39 - PBDT49.9328.11 78 199.81146.11 37 PBT32.5513.53 141 132.5985.86 54 NP26.219.82 167 118.7990.59 31

