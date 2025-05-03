Parag Milk Foods consolidated net profit rises 166.90% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.22% to Rs 918.25 croreNet profit of Parag Milk Foods rose 166.90% to Rs 26.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 9.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 16.22% to Rs 918.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 790.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 31.13% to Rs 118.79 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 90.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.35% to Rs 3432.21 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3138.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
