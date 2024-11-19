Godavari Biorefineries slumps as net loss widens to Rs 75 cr in Q2

Godavari Biorefineries slipped 4.42% to Rs 293.80 after the company's consolidated net loss increased to Rs 74.99 crore in Q2 FY25 from net loss of Rs 65.14 crore posted in Q2 FY24.

Revenue from operations declined 33.73% YoY to Rs 320.05 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2024.

The company reported pre tax loss of Rs 64.11 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with pre tax loss of Rs 65.14 crore reported in same period last year.

During the quarter, EBITDA loss stood at Rs 31.53 crore in Q2 FY25 as against an EBITDA loss of Rs 30.61 crore recorded in Q2 FY24. EBITDA margin came in at 9.8% in Q2 FY25 as against negative EBITDA margin of 12.7% registered in the same period a year ago.

The firm reported a negative net profit margin of 23.3% in Q2 FY25 as against negative 27.1% registered in similar quarter previous fiscal.

On the segmental front, revenue from sugar was at Rs 170.87 crore in Q2 FY25, spiked 137.88% year on year. Biobased Chemicals revenue was at Rs 10.17 crore (up 79.04% YoY), distlliery revenue was at Rs 31.36 crore (down 34.36% YoY) during the period under review.

Commenting on the Results, Samir Somaiya, CMD said, - Firstly, I would like to extend my heartfelt thanks to all our new shareholders for placing their trust in us andcontributing to the success of our IPO. We are committed to building a sustainable business and creating longterm value for all our stakeholders. As you may know, our business is subject to seasonality due to the sugarcane harvesting period, whichtypically runs from November to March.

Consequently, our performance in the first half of the financial yeartends to be weaker compared to the second half. With the government's reinstatement of the EthanolBlending Program from sugarcane juice, GBL is poised to leverage its enhanced capacity, and we anticipateseeing its impact starting from Q3 FY25 onwards.

More From This Section

A large portion of the IPO proceeds will be utilized to repay debt amounting to Rs 240 crore, enhancing ourbalance sheet strength and generating sufficient free cash flow to support further expansion within our biobased chemicals segment. This initiative will also improve profitability through interest cost savings. Weremain optimistic about the growth prospects of our bio-based chemicals segment and the green energytransition, and we are focused on expanding in these areas.

Godavari Biorefineries is one of the larger producers of ethanol and a pioneer in manufacturing ethanolbased chemicals in India. Its diversified product portfolio comprises bio-based chemicals, sugar, rectified spirits, ethanol, other grades of alcohol and power. It is the only company in India to have such a vast portfolioof bio-based products such as MPO, natural 1,3 butylene glycol, ethyl vinyl ether and other bio-basedchemicals.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News