IT stocks rebound on value-buying

IT shares staged a strong comeback on Monday as investors engaged in value-buying following a recent correction.

The Nifty IT index climbed 1.76% to 35,736.10, recovering part of its 2.8% decline from the recent high of 36,090.10 hit on 29 October 2025.

Among the gainers, Infosys led the rally with a 2.67% rise, followed by HCL Technologies up 2% and Mphasis gaining 1.53%. Wipro added 1.51%, while Persistent Systems and LTIMindtree advanced 1.43% and 1.39%, respectively. Oracle Financial Services Software (OFSS) rose 1.24%, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) gained 1.17%, Coforge added 1.12%, and Tech Mahindra ended 0.97% higher, reflecting broad-based buying interest across the IT sector.

Investor sentiment was buoyed by optimism over a potential resolution to the US government shutdown, which has lasted for over 40 days. The US Senate recently advanced a measure to reopen the federal government by funding it until January 30, alongside approving three full-year appropriations bills. President Donald Trump signaled that the shutdown might be nearing its end, telling reporters, "It looks like were getting very close to the shutdown ending." The prolonged shutdown had disrupted government services and sidelined hundreds of thousands of federal workers. With Indian IT firms earning a significant portion of their revenues from the US market, hopes of a quick resolution lifted sentiment, driving renewed investor confidence in IT counters.