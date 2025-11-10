DRC Systems India consolidated net profit rises 31.50% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 41.45% to Rs 22.83 crore

Net profit of DRC Systems India rose 31.50% to Rs 4.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 41.45% to Rs 22.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 16.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.22.8316.1427.0727.706.474.534.783.784.303.27

