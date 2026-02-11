Godavari Drugs standalone net profit declines 1.30% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 24.94% to Rs 22.18 croreNet profit of Godavari Drugs declined 1.30% to Rs 0.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 24.94% to Rs 22.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 29.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales22.1829.55 -25 OPM %11.148.70 -PBDT1.381.56 -12 PBT0.770.92 -16 NP0.760.77 -1
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content