Godavari Drugs standalone net profit declines 1.30% in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of Godavari Drugs declined 1.30% to Rs 0.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 24.94% to Rs 22.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 29.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.22.1829.5511.148.701.381.560.770.920.760.77

