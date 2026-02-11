Associate Sponsors

Atharv Enterprises standalone net profit rises 25.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 0.18 crore

Net profit of Atharv Enterprises rose 25.00% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales reported to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2025. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales0.180 0 OPM %-305.560 -PBDT0.100.06 67 PBT0.070.05 40 NP0.050.04 25

