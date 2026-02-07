Godawari Power & Ispat approves amendment to object clause of MoA

At board meeting held on 06 February 2026The board of Godawari Power & Ispat at its meeting held on 06 February 2026 has approved the proposal or amending the object Clause of Memorandum of Association of the Company by inserting an additional sub clause, to the main objects "to undertake and commence logistics and allied activities" as an additional line of business activity.
