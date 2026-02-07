Associate Sponsors

Godawari Power & Ispat approves amendment to object clause of MoA

Last Updated : Feb 07 2026 | 1:16 PM IST
At board meeting held on 06 February 2026

The board of Godawari Power & Ispat at its meeting held on 06 February 2026 has approved the proposal or amending the object Clause of Memorandum of Association of the Company by inserting an additional sub clause, to the main objects "to undertake and commence logistics and allied activities" as an additional line of business activity.

First Published: Feb 07 2026 | 1:16 PM IST

