Godfrey Phillips India consolidated net profit rises 8.69% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.76% to Rs 1816.90 croreNet profit of Godfrey Phillips India rose 8.69% to Rs 343.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 315.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 14.76% to Rs 1816.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1583.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales1816.901583.19 15 OPM %20.9222.81 -PBDT471.14439.97 7 PBT440.15411.97 7 NP343.29315.85 9
