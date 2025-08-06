Morepen Laboratories consolidated net profit declines 70.28% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 6.59% to Rs 425.24 crore

Net profit of Morepen Laboratories declined 70.28% to Rs 10.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 36.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 6.59% to Rs 425.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 455.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.425.24455.225.6811.3424.5453.8915.5248.1710.7536.17

