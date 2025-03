Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Company standalone net profit declines 11.24% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 20.32% to Rs 4560.97 crore

Net profit of Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Company declined 11.24% to Rs 79.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 89.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 20.32% to Rs 4560.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 3790.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.4560.973790.755.916.04231.51222.50102.99102.3179.1789.20

