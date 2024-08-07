Godrej Consumer Products consolidated net profit rises 41.36% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 3.13% to Rs 3310.78 crore

Net profit of Godrej Consumer Products rose 41.36% to Rs 450.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 318.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 3.13% to Rs 3310.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3417.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.3310.783417.8621.8818.81713.79637.95664.33561.66450.69318.82

