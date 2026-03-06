The key equity benchmarks traded with major losses in the early afternoon, , as sentiment remained unsettled amid escalating hostilities between the U.S., Israel, and Iran, fueling fears of a deeper energy supply shock, higher crude prices, renewed inflationary pressures, and a clouded global growth outlook.

The Nifty traded below the 24,650 mark. Realty shares declined after advancing for previous trading sessions.

At 11:30 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, slumped 562.18 points or 0.70% to 79,453.72. The Nifty 50 index fell 154 points or 0.63% to 24,610.25.

In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index fell 0.10% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index rose 0.02%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 1,907 shares rose and 1,900 shares fell. A total of 232 shares were unchanged. IPO Update: The initial public offer (IPO) of Sedemac Mechatronics received bids for 34,81,899 shares as against 56,32,899 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:25 IST on Friday (6 March 2026). The issue was subscribed 0.62 times. The issue opened for bidding on 4 March 2026 and it will close on 6 March 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 1,287 and 1,357 per share. Buzzing Index: The Nifty Realty index fell 1.74% to 744.60. The index added 1.83% in the previous consecutive trading session.

Godrej Properties (down 3.72%), Lodha Developers (down 2.22%), SignatureGlobal India (down 2.2%), Prestige Estates Projects (down 2.02%), Phoenix Mills (down 1.67%), DLF (down 1.35%), Brigade Enterprises (down 0.66%), Sobha (down 0.49%), Oberoi Realty (down 0.43%) and Anant Raj (down 0.01%) declined. Stocks in Spotlight: Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services rallied 4.22% after the company announced that it has entered into an agreement with Blue Star to provide its employee expense management and benefits platform, Zaggle Save. ITCONS E-Solutions rose 1.08% after signing a pact with APEXGCC Consulting LLP to offer real estate leasing support, leadership hiring, staffing and recruitment services for global firms planning to set up GCC in India.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories fell 1.29%. The company announced that it has received the Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) on 4 March 2026 from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its formulations manufacturing facility located at Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh. Global Markets: Asian markets traded mixed on Friday, tracking Wall Street losses overnight as the Iran conflict pushed energy prices higher. On the commodity exchanges, oil prices broke through the $80 per barrel mark, with Brent futures last trading at $84.17. More uncertainty was also seen on the global trade front after New York Attorney General Letitia James and the top prosecutors of 23 other states once again sued to block President Donald Trumps global tariff regime.